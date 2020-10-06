Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Casts Its Leading Man

The prequel is coming.

Nearly a year after HBO announced it would create a Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, the series has cast its leading man.

The show will take place 300 years before Game of Thrones and follow members of House Targaryen (home of Daenerys) over 10 episodes.

The network revealed on Monday, Oct. 5, that Paddy Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen, who is "chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal."

His character is described as a "warm, kind, and decent man." The network further noted, "Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy, but as we've learned from Game of Thrones, good men do not necessarily make for great kings."

Considine, 47, has previously appeared on HBO's The Third Day and The Outsider, as well as on Peaky Blinders and How to Build a Girl. The Staffordshire native has won two BAFTA Awards.