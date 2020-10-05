Watch Ryan Reynolds Try to Save a Video Game World In Free Man Movie Trailer

What happens when a video game character has an existential crisis?
That's the plotline of Ryan Reynolds latest movie Free Man. In the trailer released on Oct. 5, Ryan stars as a background video game character named Guy who discovers his life is entirely fake and decides to take advantage of the "freedom" he has in Free City.
The adventure-comedy is centered on Guy attempting to save his video game from external destruction. The Shawn Levy-directed film also stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.
In a hilarious promotional video for the trailer, the actors discuss variety alternative release dates for the actual film on Zoom, given how 2020 is already going, which included New Year's, Christmas, Valentine's Day, and "before the asteroid hits."
"Coming on a July 4," said Utkrash with a question mark.
"Coming on before or after the Olympics," added Ryan.
"Coming on Halloween, but not the one that you think," Jodie teased.
Ryan is currently on set for the action film Red Notice, set to release in 2021. The filming was paused due to the coronavirus outbreak, but on Sept. 12 the Deadpool star let fans know he was "back to work" with an Instagram update.
"Back to work on #RedNotice. The Covid Test is quick and easy," he wrote. "The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it's over. No matter what you say to him, he won't buy you dinner first."
As of now, Free Man is set to hit theaters December 11, 2020.