SZA Sets the Record Straight on Drake Dating Rumors

SZA is setting the record straight.

Drake caused a bit of internet stir when he dropped his latest single "Mr. Right Now" on Oct. 1. On the 21 Savage-featured song, the "Laugh Now, Cry Later" artist name-dropped SZA as a previous romantic partner.

"Yeah, said she wanna f--k to some SZA, wait / 'Cause I used to date SZA back in '08," he rapped, "If you cool with it, baby, she can still play."

Of course fans of both artists had questions flying everywhere, but SZA took to her Twitter to answer the big question in waiting.

"So It was actually 2009 lol.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait," she tweeted on Oct. 4. "Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it's all love all peace."

In a follow-up tweet, the CTRL singer added, "I just didn't want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago ."