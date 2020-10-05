Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to Host the 2020 CMA Awards

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are set to emcee the 2020 CMA Awards!
On Monday, Oct. 5, the country music superstars announced their hosting duties during an interview on Good Morning America. The dynamic duo will take the stage at the award show, set to air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
"I'm thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker," McEntire said in a press release Monday. "We're looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you'll tune in and watch!"
Rucker is also excited to host alongside McEntire. "I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music," he said. "To be invited to host this year's awards alongside Reba—are you kidding me?! —is an absolute honor."
He also noted the changes that will likely come with the award show given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Even though this year will look a little different than normal," Rucker began, "I know that we're all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year's show definitely won't disappoint!"
While this marks McEntire's fifth time hosting the ceremony, this will be Rucker's first time as emcee of the award show.
"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Reba and Darius as this year's CMA Awards hosts," Sarah Trahern, CMA chief executive officer, said Monday. "Their playful chemistry and genuine warmth are exactly what we know our viewers want to see this year. We look forward to bringing fans a night of celebration, live performances and a television experience unlike any other. We cannot wait to share more details about our show in the coming weeks."
The 2020 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on ABC.