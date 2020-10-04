2020 PCAs Movie Star Nominees: See Charlize Theron, Will Smith, KJ Apa and More!

VOTE NOW

A tale as old as time…

Movies have always found a way to move and inspire us for generations. Whether its a fond memory of your first rom-com, or the story about the first time you recall being scared to death by a horror film, it's impossible not to light up when thinking about all them memories made in the theater.

Plus, who can forget all the wonderful performances from legendary talent that has found a way to magnify and entrance the world with their magnetic performances. 

Luckily, 2020 did not disappoint when it came to entertaining us with the best the silver screen had to offer. The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards have rounded up the best performances from all the great films this year.

Scroll through the gallery below to Charlize Theron, KJ Apa, Will Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Noah Centineo and more stars for The Female Movie Star of 2020, The Male Movie Star of 2020 and so many more!

photos
Spoiler Alert: Movies With Shocking Twist Endings

To see if any of them take home the prize, be sure to tune into the live 2020 PCAs show on Nov. 15. 

Voting is now open until Oct. 23 so make sure your voice is heard!

Warner Bros./Kobal/Shutterstock
John David Washington

The Action Movie Star of 2020 for Tenet

Mary Cybulski / Universal Pictures
Pete Davidson

The Comedy Movie Star of 2020 for The King of Staten Island

Orion Pictures
Keanu Reeves

The Comedy Movie Star of 2020 for Bill & Ted Face the Music

Skip Bolen/SolsticeStudios/Kobal/Shutterstock
Russell Crowe

The Drama Movie Star of 2020 for Unhinged

Lionsgate
KJ Apa

The Drama Movie Star of 2020 for I Still Believe

SKIP BOLEN/NETFLIX
Jamie Foxx

The Male Movie Star of 2020 for Project Power

The Action Movie Star for Project Power

Columbia Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens

The Action Movie Star of 2020 for Bad Boys for Life

The Female Movie Star of 2020 for Bad Boys for Life

Aidan Monaghan/NETFLIX
Will Ferrell

The Comedy Movie Star of 2020 for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Netflix
Noah Centineo

The Comedy Movie Star of 2020 for To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Netflix
Joey King

The Comedy Movie Star of 2020 for The Kissing Booth 2

Netflix
David Spade

The Comedy Movie Star of 2020 for The Wrong Missy

Focus Features
Tracee Ellis Ross

The Drama Movie Star of 2020 for The High Note

Paramount Pictures
Tiffany Haddish

The Female Movie Star of 2020 for Like A Boss

Paramount Pictures
Salma Hayek

The Female Movie Star of 2020 for Like A Boss

The Comedy Movie Star of 2020 for Like A Boss

Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie

The Female Movie Star of 2020 for Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

The Action Movie Star of 2020 for Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Skip Bolen/NETFLIX
Issa Rae

The Female Movie Star of 2020 for The Lovebirds

The Drama Movie Star of 2020 for The Photograph

The Comedy Movie Star of 2020 for The Lovebirds

Universal Pictures
Elizabeth Moss

The Female Movie Star of 2020 for The Invisible Man

The Drama Movie Star of 2020 for The Invisible Man

Aimee Spinks/Netflix
Charlize Theron

The Female Movie Star of 2020 for The Old Guard

The Action Movie Star of 2020 for The Old Guard

Netflix
Camila Mendes

The Female Movie Star of 2020 for Dangerous Lies

Columbia Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
Will Smith

The Male Movie Star of 2020 for Bad Boys for Life

The Action Movie Star of 2020 for Bad Boys for Life

Columbia Pictures
Vin Diesel

The Male Movie Star of 2020 for Bloodshot

The Action Movie Star of 2020 for Bloodshot

Sony Entertainment
Tom Hanks

The Male Movie Star of 2020 for Greyhound

The Drama Movie Star of 2020 for Greyhound

Universal Pictures
Robert Downey Jr.

The Male Movie Star of 2020 for Dolittle

Netflix
Mark Wahlberg

The Male Movie Star of 2020 for Spenser Confidential

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Male Movie Star of 2020 for Hamilton

The Drama Movie Star of 2020 for Hamilton

Netflix
Chris Hemsworth

The Male Movie Star of 2020 for Extraction

The Action Movie Star of 2020 for Extraction

Warner Bros. Pictures
Ben Affleck

The Drama Movie Star of 2020 for The Way Back

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!

