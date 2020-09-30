Armie Hammer Speaks Out About "Growing Pains" Amid Elizabeth Chambers Divorce

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are putting their kids first amid their breakup.

As fans may recall, the Call Me By Your Name actor announced his split from his wife of 10 years in July 2020. "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents," the former couple said in a joint statement on their Instagram pages. "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

Armie, 34, and Elizabeth, 38, are parents to Harper Grace, 5, and Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

In a new interview with British GQ, released on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Armie opened up about separating from his wife. "Look, I don't think you'll find anyone in the world who would ever say what I'm going through is an easy thing to go through," the actor shared. "It's not about whether it was your idea or not, or whether you think it's the right idea or you don't. Either way, a separation like this is a seriously seismic event in someone's life."