How the Fresh Dolls Are Bringing Diversity to the Holiday Toy Aisle

When it comes to dolls in the toy space, many shoppers immediately think of Barbie.
But in recent years, another line has quickly grabbed the attention of parents and kids alike. Introducing the Fresh Dolls, a collection of diverse and multicultural dolls.
"What motivates me is creating dolls for little girls and boys who don't often see themselves positively reflected in toys," founder Dr. Lisa Williams exclusively told E! News. "We know that over 50 percent of all children are multicultural. However, that's not currently represented in the toy aisles. It is our sincere desire to continue working with retailers to increase diversity."
Dr. Lisa also remembers a study where one "beautiful chocolate-skinned little girl chose the caucasian doll instead of the Black doll."
"I was heartbroken when she explained why," the businesswoman continued. "She said the Black doll's skin was nasty—and then she touched her own hand indicating her skin was nasty too. This brought me to tears. This little girl still inspires me today."
As the holidays quickly approach, take a look at just some of the Fresh Dolls Dr. Lisa created that symbolize so much more than an average toy.
The Fresh Doll—Lexi
"The greatest compliment is when a child runs to one of our dolls, picks it up and says, 'Look! She looks just like me!'" Dr. Lisa shared with E! News. "Also, when parents come to me crying, literally crying with tear-stained faces, thanking me for creating these dolls."
The Fresh Doll—Ebony
New to the Fresh family, Dr. Lisa loves Ebony's characteristics including her afro puffs and geek-chic style.
The Fresh Doll—Skylar
All Fresh Dolls stand approximately 11.5 inches tall. They can also bend and pose with articulated joints at the knees, hips, shoulders and elbows.
The Fresh Doll—Mia
"These dolls are an answer to generations of requests from grandparents, mothers, fathers, aunts and uncles," Dr. Lisa explained. "There is such a strong desire to have truly representative multicultural dolls."
The Fresh Doll—Lynette
"Our 2020 collection will include new dolls," Dr. Lisa promised. "Each with authentic one-of-a kind sculpts, custom blended skin tones and a variety of hair types and textures, including curly, wavy and afro."
