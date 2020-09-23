Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Take Aim at ''Online Negativity'' During Time 100 Special

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing their fight against a divisive digital landscape.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stressed the importance of creating a kinder, more tolerant online world during an appearance on ABC's Time 100 special on Tuesday, Sept. 22. Meghan and Harry also had the upcoming presidential election on their minds as they urged viewers to register to vote.

"We're six weeks out from election day, and today is National Voter Registration Day," Meghan shared. "Every four years, we're told, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.' But this one is. When we vote our values are put into action, and our voices are heard."

Harry added, "As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity. What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us."