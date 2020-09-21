Zendaya Feels "Lucky" to Celebrate Historic 2020 Emmys Win With Her Family

As for how she's going to celebrate, Zendaya told E! News she's going to spend time with her family, including her mom and dad who were there as she won the Emmy. "I have my family all here," she said. "We're just gonna hang out, you know, I'm so lucky that I got to actually have this moment with all of the people that I love so, so dearly. So yeah. This is very, very special."

Before heading off to bed, Zendaya took to her Instagram Story to tell fans that she's on "cloud nine" after the Emmys. "So grateful, still speechless," she wrote. "To all my friends and family who have texted/tweeted/called etc. I promise I will get back to you tomorrow when I've wrapped my head around this amazing night, until then...gonna go to sleep and make sure this isn't a dream."

Zendaya also change her Instagram profile photo to the moment she won the award.