Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Reveals the Sex Of Her First Baby With Randall Emmett

Lala Kent is having a...

The Vanderpump Rules star took to social media on Saturday, Sept. 19, to share a major update in her pregnancy. She and fiancé Randall Emmett are having a baby girl.

"We are having a baby GIRL," the reality TV personality captioned her Instagram post. The proud father shared the same message on his feed.

In addition to her post, the beauty mogul also shared a video of the gender reveal—and it was unlike any other. The couple found out they were having a baby girl after a skydiver flew down with a bright pink parachute.

From the video, the couple celebrated the sweet and special baby news with close friends and family members.

"I'm in love with you already," Lala later shared on Instagram Stories. "And I can't wait to be your mama."

This marks the pair's first baby together. Randall is already the proud father to daughters, London and Rylee, whom he shares with his ex, Ambyr Childers.