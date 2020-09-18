Watch Dua Lipa Deliver the Ultimate Guide to Pandemic Dating

Dua Lipa remixed her hit song "Don't Start Now" with James Corden to create the ultimate pandemic dating anthem with some very simple guidelines.

The singer's parody video "New Rules For COVID Dating" made its grand appearance on The Late Late Show as a response to the new normal of online dating and socially distanced love affairs. Given the ongoing pandemic, this upbeat dance tune offers a lighter tone. In the visual, masked dancers twirl around the 25-year-old star while she lays down the law on using Lysol as a perfume or cologne, ample amounts of Purell hand sanitizer and getting wine drunk on a Zoom date with shaky WiFi.

There are even the quirky added moments such as "getting in the zone" by eating what's presumed to be a weed brownie and waxing all the right places for the six-feet apart date.

Though the parody is hilarious and Corden makes for the perfect backup singer, the lyrics to the song are as the singer tweeted, "v insightful and 100% works." Even the chorus, "Wear a mask / Wash your hands / It's not like you have other plans."