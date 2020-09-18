Why Lil Nas X Thinks Quarantine Has Been ''The Best Thing'' For His New Music

When life gave Lil Nas X lemons, he made lemonade.

In an exclusive interview with E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi during New York Fashion Week, the "Old Town Road" singer revealed how the pandemic is getting his creative juices flowing.

"Quarantine has probably been the best thing that could have happened to me to where I am in my career right now. It's given me so much time to think through while creating music," he shared.

Why the sudden burst of inspo? Lil Nas X explained, "I don't really have to hear so many outside voices while I'm creating, because I'm in the comfort of my home."

The rapper believes the pandemic and other current events will affect his new music. "They will probably play a role into how I want to release it, but you can't stop what's meant to happen," he told E! News.