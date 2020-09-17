Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Christopher French

As Sharpay Evans once sang, "I want it all." And now, Ashley Tisdale is getting just that.

The High School Musical alum is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French, she announced in an Instagram post on Thursday, Sept. 17. In the sweet social media photos, Tisdale can be seen cradling her growing baby bump. French also shared the news with his followers, posting similar photos with Tisdale to his Instagram page.

This exciting news comes just days after the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. As fans may recall, Tisdale, 35, and French, 38, tied the knot in Sept. 2014. For the ceremony, Tisdale's HSM co-star and BFF Vanessa Hudgens served as one of her bridesmaids.

In honor of their anniversary, Tisdale took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message to her husband. "Wow I can't believe we've been married 6 years?!! Time flies," the actress wrote. "I remember having so much fear the minute we got together because I couldn't believe how good you treated me. I had never been treated that way."