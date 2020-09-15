Cassie Randolph Wants Colton Underwood to "Get Help" and "Heal" Amid Restraining Order

Cassie Randolph never wanted things to come to this.
Less than a week after The Bachelor star filed—an obtained—a temporary restraining order against ex Colton Underwood, E! News is learning more details about what led to the legal situation.
"This was not done lightly," a source shared with E! News. "She was legitimately in fear. She would like to see Colton get help, but in the meantime, she was really in fear."
Another source told E! News that Cassie is "upset" that things came to this point. At the same time, she hopes this order brings about positive change.
"It's been a very draining couple of days for her," a second source explained. "Cassie hopes Colton heals and gets the closure he needs. She wants them to both be able to move on indefinitely. There's no space for them to have a relationship in the future and she hopes he understands that. Cassie only wishes the best for him."
E! News has reached out to Colton and Cassie's reps for comment and has not heard back.
Fans had a front-row seat to the pair's love story that began on season 23 of The Bachelor. The pair would continue dating for less than two years before announcing their breakup in May.
While the duo appeared to be on a united front when confirming their split, court records obtained by E! News include allegations that Colton was "stalking" and "harassing" his ex months after going their separate ways.
"Since their breakup, Mr. Underwood has been stalking and harassing Ms. Randolph," a written statement included in the filing stated. "He has sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts."
Colton has not commented publicly on the allegations. When contacted by E! News, a rep for the reality TV star declined to comment, citing it as a "legal matter."
Previously, a source close to Colton claimed he and Cassie "have not spoken for a month, so the timing with this restraining order is very strange."
"When they broke up, she tried to keep it just friends, but his feelings never went away for her," a source shared. "She did like the attention, so it was very hard for him."
Currently, the temporary restraining order states Colton must stay 100 yards away from Cassie, her home, her school, work place and vehicle. Cassie is allowed to record communications. The order expires on the hearing date scheduled for Oct. 6.