Find Out Who Kevin Hart Caught Cheating on Celebrity Game Face

Celebrity Game Face always brings the laughs, and Thursday, Sept. 10's episode was no exception.

The latest round of celebrity pairs to join host and executive producer Kevin Hart on the E! special included Loni Love and her boyfriend James Welsh, Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll, and Kelly Osbourne and brother Jack Osbourne.

As per usual, each team played a number of hilarious games—from "Mouthing Off" to "Hit 'Em Up"—all in the hopes of earning money for the charity of their choice and the coveted (at least in Kevin's eyes!) Hart of a Champion trophy.

Plus, dancing duo Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss also made their return to the show in order to once again judge the hilarious "TikTalk" challenge!

To catch up on everything else you missed, including Loni threatening to break up with James, Erin enlisting the help of friend and fellow sportscaster Charissa Thompson and the Osbournes' cheating scandal, check out all of the funniest Celebrity Game Face moments below!