Look Back at 13 Years of Iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV Posters

It's hard to imagine a world without Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Yet, come 2021, fans will have to say goodbye to the beloved E! docu-series. On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Kardashian-Jenner family took to social media and announced that they "decided as a family to end this very special journey."

Thankfully, we still have all of season 19, which premieres Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m., to enjoy before tuning into the farewell season next year.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! back in October 2007 and has gone on to inspire 12 spin-off series, including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick.

And, thanks to its now 13 years on the air, KUWTK has helped define reality TV as we know it. Not to mention, KUWTK itself has transformed over the years, with the family—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner—sharing so much of their personal lives with fans.