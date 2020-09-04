Sam Asghari Calls Out Author Kelly Oxford for ''Scary'' Britney Spears Remarks

Through thick and thin, Sam Asghari has Britney Spears' back.

The personal trainer came to the defense of his longtime girlfriend when a notable follower of the pop star criticized her recent Instagram posts. Author and screenwriter Kelly Oxford, who boasts a loyal online following, commented on a recent video that Britney shared, "This account finally got too scary for me."

According to screenshots captured by Britney stans, Sam replied to Kelly, "what's so scary about being the biggest superstar in the world being herself (authentic, funny, humble) without caring what others think... we need more people like her and less Karen's. also instagram installed this button that you can hit to unfollow about 10 years ago..."

Kelly has yet to respond to Sam's clapback, but past social media posts indicate her apparent concern for the performer. On July 13, she tweeted a link to information about Britney's conservatorship and wrote, "For anyone worried about Britney Spears, here is a link for you."