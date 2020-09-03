Camila Mendes Kisses Boyfriend Grayson Vaughan Goodbye as Riverdale Resumes Filming

Ladies and gentlemen, she posted him on the grid!

Camila Mendes took her relationship with Grayson Vaughan to the next level on Thursday afternoon when she shared a photo of her new man on her Instagram. The Riverdale actress shared a candid pic of her kissing her new boo before being whisked away on a plane to resume filming on her popular series Riverdale.

The actress captioned the adorable photo, "That long distance kind of love." While this is their first official post together, Camila and her boyfriend have been spotted out and about running errands together during quarantine. Now, with filming set to resume in Toronto, the two will be making their love work from afar.

Grayson may not be an actor himself, but he is very much into the arts. He's a professional photographer whose most recent shots even include pics of Camila's Riverdale co-star and friend KJ Apa.