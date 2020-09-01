MTV VMAsChadwick BosemanEmma RobertsLove IslandVideosPhotos

CMA Awards 2020 Nominations: See the Complete List

Miranda Lambert leads the 2020 CMA Award nominees with a record-breaking number of nods. Read on for the full list of this year's nominations.

By Samantha Schnurr Sep 01, 2020 3:49 PMTags
MusicAwardsCelebrities

 

The nominations for the 2020 CMA Awards have finally arrived. 

While the coronavirus pandemic has turned the entertainment world's tradition of award shows on its head this year, the CMA Awards are forging ahead with a live broadcast from Nashville scheduled for November. While this year's CMA Awards host has not yet been named, the nominees were revealed on Tuesday, Sept. 1 with Miranda Lambert leading the impressive list. 

The 13-time CMA winner added seven more nods to her resume, the most nominations of any artist this year. With 55 nominations in total to her name, Lambert also set a new CMA Awards record for the female artist with the most career nominations, surpassing Reba McEntire's 51 nominations. 

This year, Luke Combs is right behind Lambert with six nominations and Maren Morris rounds out the top three with five nods. Pop star Justin Bieber is a newcomer to the group, scoring three first-time nominations for his collaboration with Dan + Shay on "10,000 Hours."

Thankfully, it won't take 10,000 hours to find out this year's winners. While fans wait two more months for the annual ceremony, keep scrolling for the star-studded full list of 2020 nominees.   

photos
CMA Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs  

Miranda Lambert   

Carrie Underwood  

Keith Urban   

Single of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 

"Beer Never Broke My Heart," Luke Combs 

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert 

"The Bones," Maren Morris 

"I Hope," Gabby Barrett 

Album of the Year

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

Never Will, Ashley McBryde 

Old Dominion, Old Dominion 

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs 

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert 

Song of the Year

"Bluebird," Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert 

"The Bones," Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz 

"Even Though I'm Leaving," Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher 

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton 

"More Hearts Than Mine," Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

Trending Stories

1

Michael B. Jordan Honors Chadwick Boseman in Heartfelt Tribute

2

Niecy Nash Is Married to Jessica Betts Less Than a Year After Divorce

3

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Have Been Dating for "Several Months"

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert   

Ashley McBryde  

Maren Morris  

Kacey Musgraves  

Carrie Underwood  

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church   

Luke Combs  

Thomas Rhett  

Chris Stapleton  

Keith Urban   

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A 

Little Big Town  

Midland  

Old Dominion   

Rascal Flatts 

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn  

Brothers Osborne  

Dan + Shay   

Florida Georgia Line  

Maddie & Tae

YouTube

Musical Event of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 

"Be A Light," Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban 

"The Bones," Maren Morris with Hozier 

"Fooled Around And Fell In Love," Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack) 

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice 

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle 

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar 

Rob McNelley, Guitar 

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar 

Derek Wells, Guitar 

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Music Video of the Year

"10,000 Hours," Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber) 

"Bluebird," Miranda Lambert 

"Homemade," Jake Owen 

"I Hope You're Happy Now," Carly Pearce and Lee Brice 

"Second One To Know," Chris Stapleton 

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen  

Ingrid Andress  

Gabby Barrett  

Carly Pearce  

Morgan Wallen   

Robby Klein

Finalists for Broadcast Personality of the Year

National

American Country Countdown (Kix Brooks), Westwood One 

The Blair Garner Show (Blair Garner and "Off Eric" Garner), Westwood One 

CMT After Midnite (Cody Alan), Premiere Networks 

Country Countdown USA (Lon Helton), Westwood One 

The Mayor of Music Row (Charlie Monk), Sirius XM Satellite Radio

Major Market

Angie Ward, WUBL, Atlanta, Ga.  

Chris Carr & Company (Chris Carr, Kia Becht and McKaila Granning), KEEY, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

Double-L (Lois Lewis), KNIX, Phoenix, Ariz.  

Fitz in the Morning (Cory Fitzner), KNUC, Seattle-Tacoma, Wash.  

Paul Schadt & Sarah Lee in the Morning with Producer Geof (Paul Schadt, Sarah Lee and Geof Knight), WKKT, Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, N.C.-S.C. 

Large Market

The Big Dave Show ("Big Dave" Chandler, Chelsie Shinkle, Jason Statt and Ashley Hempfling), WUBE, Cincinnati, Ohio 

Jim, Deb & Kevin (Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt and Kevin Freeman), WFMS, Indianapolis, Ind.  

Lexi & Banks ("Lexi" Elena Abatgis and "Banks" Jared Danielson), KUBL, Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah 

Obie & Ashley ("Obie" Obed Diaz and Ashley Morrison), WWKA, Orlando, Fla.  

Ridder, Scott and Shannen ("Ridder" Shaun Ridderbush, Scott Dolphin and Shannen Oesterreich), WMIL, Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.   

Medium Market

Brent Michaels, KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.  

Clay & Company (Clay Moden, Rob Banks and Val Townsend), WYRK, Buffalo-Niagara Falls, N.Y. 

Kenn McCloud, KUZZ, Bakersfield, Calif.  

Scott and Sarah in the Morning (Scott Wynn and Sarah Kay), WQMX, Akron, Ohio 

Steve & Gina In The Morning (Steve Lundy and Gina Melton), KXKT, Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa

Small Market

Big Rick In The Morning ("Big Rick" Daniels), WGGC, Bowling Green, Ky. 

Bobby & Steve (and Mandi!) (Bobby Cook, Steve Schwetman and Mandi Turner), WKYQ, Paducah, Ky.  

Brent and Candy - The Cat Pak Morning Show (Brent Lane and Candy Cullerton), WYCT, Pensacola, Fla.  

Officer Don & DeAnn ("Officer Don" Evans and DeAnn Stephens), WBUL, Lexington-Fayette, Ky. 

Steve And Jessica Mornings (Steve Waters and Jessica Cash), WFLS, Fredericksburg, Va. 

read
Carrie Underwood Stepping Down as CMA Awards Host After 12 Years

Finalists for Radio Station of the Year

Major Market 

KNUC – Seattle-Tacoma, Wash. 

KSCS – Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas 

KYGO – Denver-Boulder, Colo.  

WXTU – Philadelphia, Pa.  

WYCD – Detroit, Mich.  
 
Large Market 

KNCI – Sacramento, Calif. 

KUBL – Salt Lake City-Ogden-Provo, Utah 

WMIL – Milwaukee-Racine, Wis.  

WUBE – Cincinnati, Ohio 

WWKA – Orlando, Fla.  

Medium Market 

KATM – Modesto, Calif.  

WHKO – Dayton, Ohio  

WQMX – Akron, Ohio 

WUSY – Chattanooga, Tenn. 

WXCY – Wilmington, Del.   

Small Market 

KKNU – Eugene-Springfield, Ore. 

WBYT – South Bend, Ind. 

WKXC – Augusta, Ga. 

WXBQ – Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Va. 

WXFL – Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala. 

Trending Stories

1

Michael B. Jordan Honors Chadwick Boseman in Heartfelt Tribute

2

Niecy Nash Is Married to Jessica Betts Less Than a Year After Divorce

3

19 New Books to Read in September

4

The Truth About Brad Pitt's Dating Life

5

Hailey Bieber Reveals What Surprisingly Annoys Her About Justin Bieber

Latest News

CMA Awards 2020 Nominations: See the Complete List

Botched Before & After: See the Most Shocking Transformations

Jessica Simpson Reveals Her "Dream Date" With Husband Eric Johnson

19 New Books to Read in September

Brandy vs. Monica: The Verzuz Battle That Broke The Internet

Tayshia Adams Says Rachel Lindsay's Bachelorette Journey Gave Her Hope

Becca Kufrin Breaks Her Silence on Garrett Yrigoyen Split