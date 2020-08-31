Katy Perry Says Her Marriage to Russell Brand Was "Like a Tornado"

Katy Perry finally found her happily ever after, but it wasn't an easy journey for the superstar.
The singer recently welcomed her beautiful baby girl Daisy Bloom with fiancé Orlando Bloom. However, like every good love story, it took some trial and error to find her perfect match. In 2010, Katy wed actor Russell Brand before ultimately calling it quits just 14-months later in 2011.
In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia that aired Sunday, Aug. 30, the 35-year-old artist opened up about her previous marriage and why Russell wasn't the right one for her.
"I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25 and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating," she shared about falling in love with her ex-husband. "It was just like a tornado, it was everything happening at once."
Katy revealed that it has always been a part of her personality to gravitate towards obstacles in her life.
She shared that she has "always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges."
Perry has always remained candid about her relationship with Brand and the eventual demise of it. Including the infamous text message he sent her in 2011 to end their marriage.
"He's a very smart man, a magical man and I was in love with him when I married him," she told Vogue for a cover story in 2013. "Let's just say I haven't heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."
Katy has since moved on and has been dating Orlando on and off since 2016, and after welcoming their new baby girl earlier this month, it's safe to say the pair is doing great.
Watch the video above to see Katy talk more about her relationship journey.