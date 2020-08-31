The Ellen DeGeneres Show Producer Andy Lassner Speaks Out About "Rough" Time

The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner is speaking out following allegations about the program's work environment.

The 53-year-old returned to Instagram for the first time in more than a month on Sunday, Aug. 30 and posted a video in which he candidly addressed his followers.

"Oh, look who it is. If it isn't Andy Lassner. Well, yes it is. Your eyes do no deceive you," he began. "I'm back. I've been away for a little bit dealing with, you know, some stuff. You may have read about it."

Lassner then acknowledged "it's been a couple of rough months."

"But it's when we go through these things, I guess, that we learn the most about ourselves and maybe even some growth," he added. "But to tell you it hasn't been rough would be a lie, and I've always been honest with you. So, it's been rough."

Near the end of the video, he reiterated that he's "back" and that he'd be returning to his "slow walking" program fans had seen on the show.

"Because, I mean, let's face it, what is life when you're not slow walking with Andy?" he said. "Anyways, I love you guys, I miss ya and I'll talk to you soon."