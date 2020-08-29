NBA Honors Chadwick Boseman, Cliff Robinson and Lute Olson with a Special Tribute

Lost but not forgotten.
Following the deaths of Chadwick Boseman, Cliff Robinson and Lute Olson, the NBA held a special tribute in their honor. Before Orlando Magic faced off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, Aug. 29, the league shared each stars' career highlights, their impact and everlasting legacy.
"Today the NBA family mourned the loss of Cliff Robinson. Robinson helped lead the Portland Trail Blazers to two NBA Finals appearances in the early '90s," an announcer said, per a video shared on Twitter by SportsCenter. "His 18-year career included an All-Star appearance at the 1993 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award."
News broke about Robinson's death on Saturday morning, Aug. 29. However, at this time, it's unknown what caused Robinson's death and the timing of his passing. He was 53 years old.
After expressing admiration for Robinson, the announcer paid tribute to Olson, who was the head basketball coach for the University of Arizona's men's team for 25 years. He was also inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.
"The NBA family also mourns the loss of Hall of Fame coach, Lute Olson, who made a significant impact on countless former and current NBA players," the announcer continued.
According to The New York Times, Olson had been "hospitalized since February 2019 after he had a stroke and had been in hospice care." He died on Aug. 27 at the age of 85.
Lastly, the league honored Boseman, who the announcer called a "close friend of the NBA." Players knelt as a moment of silence was held following each stars' tribute.
The Black Panther actor passed away at the age of 43 after privately battling colon cancer for four years. His death was confirmed on Friday, Aug. 28, in a statement shared to his social media accounts.
"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV," the message read. "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."
"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."
Boseman died at home, with his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and family by his side, according to the statement. "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," it concluded.