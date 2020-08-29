Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43: Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer and More React

Stars from across the globe are mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman.
Reps for the actor confirmed he died following a four year battle with colon cancer. The following statement was shared to the 43-year-old's social media accounts: "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."
Chadwick's co-stars and admirers took to social media to express their sincere condolences to his loved ones, who were by his side at the time of his passing.
Director Jordan Peele was one of the first to react to the news, writing on Twitter, "This is a crushing blow."
To see how other stars are responding to the Black Panther actor's death continue reading below.
Jake Tapper: "I just heard that Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer. Such horrible news. He was such an incredibly talented actor and lovely person. He played Jackie Robinson in "42" and we hear this horrible news on Jackie Robinson day. So awful. Life is short. Be kind."
Lili Reinhart: "This is so heartbreaking..."
Chris Pratt: "This is such devastating news. We're praying for his family. The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person. "
Issa Rae: "This broke me."
Karrueche Tran: "I am heartbroken.. no words."
Octavia Spencer: "We've lost a great one. My heart is truly broken. #ChadwickBoseman."
Gabrielle Union: "Truly a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace."
Matthew A. Cherry: "Chadwick was really out here shooting all of these huge action movies while fighting stage 4 colon cancer. Man. Strong isn't even the word."
Ashton Kutcher: "thank you for the gifts you gave to us while you were here."
Ice Cube: "I'm floored by this news, Chadwick was one of the best and I really enjoyed watching him work. RIP."
Uzo Aduba: "Heartbreaking."
Sterling K. Brown: "I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed."
Mandy Moore: "This news is just simply unfathomable, unimaginable. Sending love and peace to his family and loved ones. Rest in Power."
Taran Killam: "Please no. Please no! I F@CKING HATE YOU 2020– F@@@@@@@@@@@@@CK. #RIPBlackPanther"
Tinashe: "Life is so so short and unpredictable. You gotta live every day like its your last fr."
Marvel: "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."
Aisha Tyler: "This is such a premature and terrible loss. What a brilliant, beautiful, artistic mind departed us today. So much beauty in such a short period of time. Thank you Chadwick. #wakandaforever #RIPchadwickboseman"
Mark Ruffalo: "All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King."
Mariah Carey: "This is heartbreaking. Thank you for persevering through it all. You leave behind an incredible body of work and an inspiring legacy. Rest in power. Chadwick Forever"
Ella Balinska: "Thank you for making a little black girl believe."