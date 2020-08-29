Chadwick Boseman Dead at 43 After Battle With Colon Cancer

Chadwick Boseman has died at the age of 43 following a battle with colon cancer.
News of the actor's passing was confirmed in a statement shared to his social media accounts on the evening of Friday, Aug. 28.
"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," the statement read. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much."
"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement continued.
According to the statement, Boseman died at home, with his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, and family by his side.
"The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," it concluded.
Born in 1976 and raised in South Carolina, Boseman went on to attend Howard University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing. His career in front of the screen began with smaller TV roles, however his portrayals of Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013) and James Brown in Get On Up (2014) catapulted him to mainstream stardom.
Boseman then joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as T'Challa, a superhero he brought to life in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).
In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Boseman was overcome with emotion as he discussed Black Panther's impact on two young fans, who were fighting terminal cancer and passed away before the film's release.
"Throughout our filming," he shared at the time, "I was communicating with them, knowing they were both terminal. What they and their parents said to me was, they were trying to hold on till this movie comes. To a certain degree it's a humbling experience because you're like, this can't mean that much to them. But seeing how the world has taken this on, I realize they anticipated something great."
Boseman continued, "Thinking back now to when I was a kid, waiting for Christmas to come, waiting for my birthday to come, waiting for a toy I was gonna get a chance to experience, or a video game, I did live life waiting for those moments. It put me back in the mind of being a kid and feeling those two boys' anticipation of this movie.... It means a lot."
As news of his death sent shockwaves across Hollywood, Boseman's colleagues and friends paid tribute on social media.