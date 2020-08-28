How JoJo Supported Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting Incident

Women supporting women.

In this clip from an all-new episode of Quibi's Close Up by E! News, JoJo shared her support for Megan Thee Stallion after the rap star accused Tory Lanez of shooting her. As the "Man" artist explained to co-hosts Will Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno, she took Lanez off the deluxe version of her album to show support of the "WAP" rapper.

"As soon as the allegations came out, I started talking to my team," JoJo shared. "I can't support this person, I have to distance myself."

Continuing on this point, the 29-year-old singer said she feels it's important to "believe women."

"I've felt that we need to believe women for a long time," she continued. "Why would it behoove her to lie about this?"

In order to not dance around the topic, JoJo made it clear that she stands by and supports Megan Thee Stallion.

"What I'm saying is that I believe Megan Thee Stallion," the "Leave (Get Out)" artist concluded. "That was my stance and it just felt like the right thing to do to take him off the deluxe version of the album."