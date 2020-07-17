Ellen DeGeneresTamar BraxtonNaya RiveraPeacockPhotosVideos

Megan Thee Stallion Responds to Speculation Surrounding ''Traumatizing'' Shooting Incident

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out again two days after she said she was recovering from gunshot wounds suffered during an alleged incident involving Torey Lanez.
By McKenna Aiello Jul 17, 2020 11:39 PMTags
MusicShootingCrimeCelebrities
Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out again, this time shutting down the ongoing speculation surrounding an alleged shooting involving rapper Tory Lanez

On Wednesday, July 15, the hip-hop artist said she was "grateful to be alive" and claimed she suffered gunshot wounds in an incident that also involved Tory's arrest. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed in a press release that they responded to a "Shots Fired Investigation" in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 12 and arrested Tory (whose real name is Daystar Peterson) on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle. Authorities said one person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a "foot injury," but did not identify the individual. 

Since then, unverified reports have surfaced that include details of the incident. Megan took to Twitter on Friday, July 17 with a response that stressed the serious nature of her injuries. 

"Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," the 25-year-old wrote. "It might be funny to y'all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I'm real life hurt and traumatized." 

Authorities told E! News they could not confirm details of any reports and said the incident is still under investigation.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Megan's initial statement said in part, "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night," she added. "I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

Following his arrest, Tory posted $35,000 and was released from custody. He is scheduled to appear in court in October. 

E! News has reached out to Megan and Tory's teams for comment but have not heard back. Tory has not commented publicly. 

