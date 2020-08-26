The Masked Singer Boss Promises "Even Bigger" Season 4 Despite the Pandemic

Not even a global pandemic can stop The Masked Singer.

The Fox hit is joining reality shows like Big Brother and Dancing With the Stars in going ahead with a new season despite COVID-19, but lucky for everyone involved, the show has "mask" built into the name.

There won't be a studio audience there to clap, wave their arms and vote on which secret celebrity should have to reveal their face, but most of the important elements of TV's weirdest reality show can remain.

Executive producer Craig Plestis revealed in a new interview with Deadline that they're still shooting for the stars, pandemic or no pandemic.

"Next season's going to be even bigger, which is surprising to say with the pandemic going on," he told the site. "We have it cast, and we have some incredible names that I wish I could tell you right now, but I can't, and the show's going to be incredible."