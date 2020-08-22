J Balvin and Roddy Rich Pull Out of the 2020 MTV VMAs Performance Lineup

Music's biggest night is almost here: The 2020 MTV VMAs.

However, E! News has learned that two major performers won't participate in the awards ceremony. J Balvin and Roddy Rich are no longer listed on the lineup and have decided to pull out ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards, which airs on Sunday, Aug. 30.

While it's unclear what led to J Balvin and Roddy Rich's decision, a source recently told Variety that it was partly due to the show's new format.

"As with every awards show, there are always last-minute talent changes. That said, this year has more logistical hurdles than most and the health and safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance," the insider shared with the publication.

At this time, Roddy Rich nor J Balvin have publicly commented on the news.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the 2020 MTV VMAs would look completely different compared to previous shows. The network announced that the awards ceremony would no longer take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn due to the coronavirus pandemic.