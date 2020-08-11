The Weeknd, Maluma and More to Perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

More superstars have been added to the already impressive list of performers for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the network announced that The Weeknd, Maluma, Roddy Ricch and CNCO are set to perform during the upcoming ceremony. This will mark The Weeknd's second appearance at the award show, as he previously performed at the 2015 VMAs. In addition to performing, the "Blinding Lights" star is also up for six awards, set to air live on Aug. 30. Roddy Ricch also scored three nominations, while Maluma landed recognition with his Best Latin Video nomination. CNCO also received two nods.

It was previously announced that BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin will all be performing during the award show, while Keke Palmer will take on hosting duties. "We're thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year's 'VMAs' host," Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said. "Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year's show truly unforgettable."