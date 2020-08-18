Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced "the lakes" Is About Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is taking her fans to the lakes.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the superstar singer made her folklore bonus track "the lakes" available for streaming—and fans are convinced that the song is a nod to her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

"Take me to the lakes, where all the poets went to die / I don't belong and, my beloved, neither do you," she sings on the romantic track. "Those Windermere peaks look like a perfect place to cry / I'm setting off, but not without my muse."

As many Swifties may know, the Grammy winner has penned a number of songs about Alwyn, including "Gorgeous" and "Call It What You Want." Now, with "the lakes," she appears to reference the English actor—calling him her "muse"—and the Lake District in England, a popular travel destination with connections to poets like William Wordsworth. Another nod to England is the 30-year-old's mention of Windermere, known to be the area's largest natural lake, which is also surrounded by mountains.