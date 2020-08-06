RHONY's Leah McSweeney Reveals How Filming First In-Person Reunion Amid Pandemic Went

A Bravo reunion like none before!

After months of filming virtual reunions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Andy Cohen gathered the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City yesterday for the first in-person reunion taping in a very long time. It was also RHONY newbie Leah McSweeney's very first reunion taping since joining the cast this season.

"I'm just so grateful that Bravo and that Shed [Media], all the amazing crew and staff and Andy and everyone, every single person that was involved in getting it to be in person," Leah told E! News exclusively today while promoting Bravo's Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment special, airing this Sunday at 10 p.m. "When I tell you they were so careful and the amount of testing and protocols and masks and social distancing and this and that. It was a huge undertaking and they did it."