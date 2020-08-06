RHONY's Leah McSweeney Reveals How Filming First In-Person Reunion Amid Pandemic Went

A Bravo reunion like none before!
After months of filming virtual reunions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Andy Cohen gathered the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City yesterday for the first in-person reunion taping in a very long time. It was also RHONY newbie Leah McSweeney's very first reunion taping since joining the cast this season.
"I'm just so grateful that Bravo and that Shed [Media], all the amazing crew and staff and Andy and everyone, every single person that was involved in getting it to be in person," Leah told E! News exclusively today while promoting Bravo's Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment special, airing this Sunday at 10 p.m. "When I tell you they were so careful and the amount of testing and protocols and masks and social distancing and this and that. It was a huge undertaking and they did it."
"I got to have my first reunion in person and that means so much to me," Leah added.
Leah revealed she didn't get much rest before taping the RHONY reunion yesterday.
"The wake-up call was very early. I'm not the best sleeper. I was nervous and I kept stressing out about not being able to sleep and of course I only slept from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. So I did the reunion on three hours of sleep," the Bravo star dished. "My makeup and hair girls got there at 5:30 a.m., I'd been up since 1:30 a.m. But the adrenaline was running. I obviously talked to Martin, my trainer, talked to my mom, talked to [ex-husband] Rob. Martin was the one specifically, he's just like, 'Go out there and be you.' That's it."
Following the reunion taping, Cohen share don his IG stories "Well, this reunion is unlike anything we've ever done before. I wish you could see the setup. You'll see it soon enough. All protocols being observed. Masks at the ready. Hand sanitizer next to my apple."
He also previously explained, "There are a lot of protocols. Everybody has to get tested [for COVID-19]. There's very few crew; there's very few people allowed. We're all six feet apart. I don't think raising voices is going to be a concern because with that group... hopefully this is gonna go well."
Don't miss Leah and many other Bravolebrities on this Sunday's Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment special at 10 p.m. The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
