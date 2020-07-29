Bravo Announces Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment Special With Kandi Burruss & More Stars

A much-needed conversation.
Bravo is bringing an intimate roundtable discussion, Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment, to TV's everywhere on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. Hosted by E!'s Nina Parker, the dialogue about race and equality will feature Bravolebrities (both Black and white) like Garcelle Beauvais (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Dr. Britten Cole (Married to Medicine LA) and Leah McSweeney (The Real Housewives of New York City).
"In this climate, it's important that we continue to have the uncomfortable conversations, honest discussions, and thoughtful debates that push us to the next level of understanding," Parker said. "I'm so thrilled to have been a part of this special event that showcases so many different stories of truth."
The Daily Pop host will guide the participants—also including Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Gizelle Bryant (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Gregory Gourdet (Top Chef). Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Eugene Harris (Married to Medicine Atlanta), Dr. Simone Whitmore (Married to Medicine Atlanta) and Braunwyn Windham-Burke (The Real Housewives of Orange County)—as they offer their thoughts and personal stories on the Black Lives Matter movement, racial inequality in America, the value of allies, "Karens" and their privilege, the role voting plays in changing the system, and many other topics.
The three doctors on the panel will also provide their unique perspectives on race in the medical world.
Dorothy Toran and Leslie D. Farrell, along with Burruss, are serving as executive producers on the 90-minute special.
"Leslie and I are pleased to reunite with our Bravo family to curate a conversation so critical to the state of race in America today," Toran said in a statement today. "Our sincere hope is that this special offers a unique opportunity to promote greater understanding, motivate learning, and support communities of color. We are especially grateful to all of the talent who lent their voices to such an important dialogue."
Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment airs on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
