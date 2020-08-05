Megan Fox Shares Topless Picture Of "Achingly Beautiful" Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has given her heart to Machine Gun Kelly.
The Transformers actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 5, to share a new selfie with the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker. "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours," the 34-year-old star wrote alongside the photo. In the social media snap, a bikini-clad Fox could be seen posing alongside a shirtless MGK, while both wore towels around their waists.
This new picture of the stars comes one week after they became Instagram official. On July 28, the 30-year-old artist took to his Instagram to post a cozy pic with Fox, writing, "Waited for eternity to find you again..." The stars first went public with their relationship in mid-June, one month after Fox's separation from her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, was made public.
Green, who shares three kids with Fox, appeared to respond to her new post on Wednesday. Along with a similar caption, "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours," the actor shared pictures of their children as well as his son, Kassius.
On a recent episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast, Fox and Kelly spoke out about their instant chemistry on the set of their film Midnight in the Switchgrass. "Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps everyday I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," he revealed. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."
Megan also detailed their connection. "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said. "We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
The director of the duo's upcoming film, Randall Emmett echoed the duo. As he noted on the podcast, "I knew there was a chemistry but I didn't know anything on a personal level. When I was watching you guys, it was very captivating. The chemistry that was going on was very magical."
Fox's split from husband Green was confirmed by the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star on a May episode of his podcast. "She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship," he explained. "I will always love her, and I know she'll always love me. I know that, like, as far as a family, like, what we've built, it's really cool and it's really special."