Pregnant Katy Perry Reflects on "Emotional Journey" Ahead of Baby's Birth

Katy Perry is loving the skin she's in.

The 35-year-old singer, who is pregnant with her first child, reflected on her journey during an in-depth interview with The Sunday Times.

"I feel really good. I love my body and I'm proud of it," she told the newspaper. "I've had extremely high highs and extremely low lows and I've heard that having children is like the best gift of all, so I'm ready to step into that role and receive the unconditional love that I had a hard time receiving years ago."

It's certainly been a time of ups and downs for Perry. "I've been through an emotional journey and I feel very grounded," she said. "And I should feel grounded because I'm 185 f--ing pounds right now."

Back in March, Perry announced she's expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom. The couple then revealed the sex of the child in April and confirmed they're planning on welcoming a baby girl. Bloom is already the proud parent to 9-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with his ex, Miranda Kerr.

"I was really specific about this year," Perry said. "I told my management, ‘I'm gonna get pregnant, I wanna have a baby, I have a great contender, finally, and I wanna put this record out.' It was planned. We went to Egypt in October for my birthday and just decided. I've always been so fond of the way he is with Flynn that I think my primal nature is like, 'Yes, go.'"