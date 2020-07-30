Karen Huger Promises "Sass, Class & Drama" on The Real Housewives of Potomac Season Five

The Real Housewives of Potomac is finally back!
Season 5 of the hit Bravo reality series returns this Sunday, Aug. 2 at 9 p.m., and if the drama-filled trailer wasn't enough to get you excited, RHOP's Karen Huger says fans are in for a wild ride.
"This season has a lot of drama as you can imagine. The trailer will not disappoint you all," Karen told E! News exclusively, hinting at Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard's big fight. "But you get to see all of us: seven dynamic women who are intelligent, ambitious. Just strong women with sass, class and drama. We bring it all this season. RHOP is a five-year veteran now. I think we know how to bring our honesty, our truth with the sass and the class, so It's going to be powerful. It's fire. It's fire this season."
Karen continued, "And as far as I'm concerned, I go deeper with you all. Lemme tease you: I do a homecoming trip. I can say that. So you really get to know who Karen Huger is. I think you already do but I just wanted to lay the foundation to what I was bringing to you all over the last five years and I've done it this season."
Season five welcomes a brand new Housewife to Potomac: professor and political analyst Dr. Wendy Osefo.
"Wendy is a dynamic individual. I think you guys are gonna love her and take her as she comes," Karen revealed. "She's intelligent, she's a professor. She's funny too, and just as with getting to know anyone you're going to have challenges here and there but overall, Wendy was a hoot."
The self-proclaimed Grande Dame of Potomac said she "never was in line for any of her shade that I know of," adding, "But that is yet to be determined so stay tuned."
As for where Karen's rocky relationship with longtime frenemy Gizelle Bryant stands this season, she teased, "You'll just see two women who expand themselves into the entire group, we immerse ourselves into the group rather. And I think we're at a place of acceptance, and you need to stay tuned because that's really important. I'm good with most of the ladies. And I could just say, Gizelle and my relationship is what it is and I accept it."
The Bravo star thinks the rollercoaster nature of their friendship is what keeps things real and exciting.
"That is what makes our relationship authentic though, we are not pretentious," she dished. "We are very raw and truthful in our feelings and in our friendship and in our relationship, so you can expect much more of the same from us on that level."
The Real Housewives of Potomac season 5 premieres this Sunday at 9 p.m. on Bravo! Scroll down to see all the gorgeous season 5 cast photos and check out what Karen told E! about Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard's big fight here.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
