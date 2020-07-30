Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy on Her Emmy Nom and How Alexis Is Winning Quarantine

Of course Alexis Rose is thriving during the pandemic.

Her portrayer, Annie Murphy, is also thriving because she just got nominated for an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy, but Schitt's Creek's resident influencer with more famous friends than you could even count is apparently just truly living her best life.

"I really do think that she would have just won COVID," Murphy told E! News when we chatted with her right after the nominations were announced. "She would have immediately taken 15 of her closest and most famous and wealthy friends—and Twyla—to a yacht and just kind of isolated there. Like she'd be doing just fine. I have no doubt."

Murphy was not on a yacht with 15 famous friends when she learned of her Emmy nom. She was actually sitting on the floor of the house of a Schitt's Creek publicist, eating pancakes and bacon, and the publicist shouted the news.

"Since then there have been a couple of grapefruit mimosas and a lot of texts and a lot of calls, and it's been awesome," Murphy said.