EmmysSophie TurnerKIM & KANYE REUNITEDPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Watch Josh Flagg Try to Land Becca Tobin as a Client in New MDLLA Sneak Peek

The LadyGang co-host puts Josh Flagg in the hot seat in this all-new sneak peek!

By Alyssa Ray Jul 28, 2020 10:00 PMTags
TVReality TVReal EstateExclusivesBravoCelebritiesMillion Dollar ListingEntertainmentLADYGANG
Related: How Well Do You Know "LadyGang"?

Can Josh Flagg hang with The LadyGang?

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, the famed real estate agent swings by Becca Tobin's podcast in the hope of securing the Glee alum as a client.

"A former client of mine put me in touch with Becca Tobin and, if you regain the early 2010s, you would know Becca Tobin from Glee," Josh states in a confessional. "Now she did have to twist my arm to do her podcast, but if it lands me some new business, I'm game."

At the start of the recording, Becca's co-host Keltie Knight introduces Josh as "a top agent" who is "known for his record sales and very little fails." Understandably, with this introduction, Josh finds himself blushing.

As to why Becca requires his presence on LadyGang? She says Josh must win the approval of her "work wives" Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek.

read
How Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Helped Tracy Tutor Realize She Needed a Divorce

"So, we thought we'd see if you could hang with gang and then, you know, talk about the house," Becca explains. "Are you ready for your audition?"

Josh responds, "I'm ready, baby! I've never been more ready."

Trending Stories

1

Inside Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's First Days With Their Baby Girl

2

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

3
Breaking

2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

BRAVO

Per Becca, she is looking to upgrade to a home "in preferably the Hills of Los Angeles" with privacy, a view, a pool and a spacious closet.

"OK, so why do you want to move?" Josh inquires.

"Space," the Glee alum responds.

As she continues, Becca reveals that her current residence is only 1,200 square-feet.

"My new house could have a space for the podcast, and it would be incredible if it was like, a guest house," she relays. "I need it to have character. I don't like those very modern, minimalist homes."

In regard to the budget, Becca says she's willing to spend between $2 million and $3 million.

Josh impresses the ladies by revealing his go-to "closing the house gift." Namely, Josh confirms he gifts a "good bottle of champagne."

"You passed the test, you are able to hang with the gang, seems like you know what you're doing," Becca concludes. "Let's see what you got, Flagg."

read
MDLLA’s Josh Altman Talks Co-Listing With Josh Flagg, Frederik Eklund Moving to LA & More!

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Inside Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's First Days With Their Baby Girl

2

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

3
Breaking

2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

4

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pulled Off Their Secret Romance

5

Bernadette Beck Says She Felt ''Invisible'' on Riverdale Set

Latest News

Bernadette Beck Says She Felt ''Invisible'' on Riverdale Set

Laverne Cox Thought Leslie Jones Was Wrong About Her Emmy Nom

Exclusive

Cheer's Monica Aldama Reveals Her Team's Reaction to Emmy Noms

How AGT Got Used to Socially Distant Judge Cuts

Venezuelan Beauty Queen Monica Spear's Killer Dies in Prison

Inside Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's First Days With Their Baby Girl

Exclusive

MDLLA Sneak Peek: Can Josh Flagg Land Becca Tobin as a Client?