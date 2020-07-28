2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

Related : 2020 Emmy Nominations for Drama Actor, Actress & Series

The nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards are finally here!

The nominees were announced during a virtual event on Tuesday. Leslie Jones hosted the big reveal with Josh Gad, Laverne Cox and Tatiana Maslany presenting the contenders.

Many shows, like Schitt's Creek, are hoping to go for the gold one last time, especially with many past winners ending their reign. As fans will recall, Game of Thrones swept the nominations last year with a record-breaking 32 nods. It then went on to win in 12 categories. Fleabag also came out strong in 2019 with 11 nominations and six wins. But with Game of Thrones ending after a controversial eighth season and Phoebe Waller-Bridge insisting Fleabag isn't getting a third season, there's some extra room in these leaders' categories.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the actual award show to find out which programs and stars take home the trophies. The 72nd Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

So, without further ado, here are the 2020 nominees: