Chantel Jeffries and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Seal Their Romance With a Kiss

Love is in the air for Chantal Jeffries and Drew Taggart.
Months after the 27-year-old influencer sparked romance rumors with Diplo, she's moved on to another popular DJ. On Monday, July 27, Chantel confirmed she's dating one half of the EDM duo The Chainsmokers with a flirty Instagram photo.
In one snapshot, Chantel wraps her arms around Drew's shoulder and leans in for a kiss. The second photo shows the happy couple smiling for the camera.
Chantel's famous friends showered the pair with love and support after their Instagram debut. Paris Hilton commented on the post, "So happy for you sis! Love you two together!" while Sofia Richie wrote, "Omg you lovebirds."
Chantel and Drew, 30, seemingly enjoyed a double date with his bandmate, Alex Pall, and another woman in June. Paparazzi spotted the group out for dinner in West Hollywood.
Prior to his relationship with Chantel, Drew reportedly dated model Meredith Mickelson in 2018. One year prior, his years-long relationship with Haley Rowe came to an end.
As for Chantel, her dating history is decidedly more star-studded. Back in 2014 and 2016, the social media star and DJ dated Justin Bieber. She's also been romantically linked to The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly and Wilmer Valderrama.