Sophie Turner Welcomes Baby Girl
Chantel Jeffries and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Seal Their Romance With a Kiss

On Monday, July 27, influencer and DJ Chantel Jeffries confirmed she's dating another popular figure within the music world: Drew Taggart.

Love is in the air for Chantal Jeffries and Drew Taggart.

Months after the 27-year-old influencer sparked romance rumors with Diplo, she's moved on to another popular DJ. On Monday, July 27, Chantel confirmed she's dating one half of the EDM duo The Chainsmokers with a flirty Instagram photo. 

In one snapshot, Chantel wraps her arms around Drew's shoulder and leans in for a kiss. The second photo shows the happy couple smiling for the camera. 

Chantel's famous friends showered the pair with love and support after their Instagram debut. Paris Hilton commented on the post, "So happy for you sis! Love you two together!" while Sofia Richie wrote, "Omg you lovebirds."

Chantel Jeffries Dishes on New Song "Chase the Summer" and Her Clothing Collection

Chantel and Drew, 30, seemingly enjoyed a double date with his bandmate, Alex Pall, and another woman in June. Paparazzi spotted the group out for dinner in West Hollywood. 

Prior to his relationship with Chantel, Drew reportedly dated model Meredith Mickelson in 2018. One year prior, his years-long relationship with Haley Rowe came to an end. 

Related: The Chainsmokers Share "Sick Boy" Song's Meaning

As for Chantel, her dating history is decidedly more star-studded. Back in 2014 and 2016, the social media star and DJ dated Justin Bieber. She's also been romantically linked to The WeekndMachine Gun Kelly and Wilmer Valderrama

