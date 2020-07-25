Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestPhotosVideos

Alex Rodriguez's Birthday Tribute to Jennifer Lopez Proves Why She Got ''El Anillo''

Music superstar Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 51st birthday today! Find out what fiancé Alex Rodriguez had to say on her special day.

By McKenna Aiello Jul 25, 2020 12:26 AMTags
Jennifer LopezBirthdaysAlex RodriguezCelebrities
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer LopezMatt Baron/Shutterstock

It's Jennifer Lopez's day to celebrate!

The music superstar turns 51 today, and Alex Rodriguez wouldn't dare let the day go by without sending his "Macha" some love on social media.

"Happy Birthday, Macha!!!" A-Rod captioned a montage of the couple's sweetest moments set to Dean Martin's "Volare." "Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I'm so proud of you. I love you so much!"

The birthday girl replied in the comments, "Omg!! I love you and feel so blessed today to have you to celebrate with my baby!!"

In honor of the "El Anillo" performer's birthday, fans submitted personalized messages to their idol for a video that was shared to Jennifer's Instagram. "Thank you so much for all of your beautiful birthday wishes!" she gushed. "As I watch and read through all of them, I can't help but think how I spent my last birthday with so many of you last summer celebrating and how this year is so different. But what's the same is I still feel the love from all of you and I hope you feel it too! Even though the world has changed so much, here is something that never will: I love you, I love you, I love you!!! It's mah birthday!!!"

photos
Jennifer Lopez's Best Roles

Had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, J.Lo and A-Rod would be married this summer. 

E! News confirmed in May that the A-listers pressed pause on their nuptials, which were set to take place in Italy. 

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift's Folklore Album Decoded: All the Easter Eggs

2

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Marriage Stands

3

How Taylor Swift Managed to Keep folklore a Secret for So Long

Related: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Postpone Wedding

"I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans," the World of Dance judge shared on Today. "But I'm also like, ‘You know what? God has a bigger plan.' And so we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's gonna be better. I have to believe that it will be."

With Jennifer unable to say "I do" for the foreseeable future, we're certain Alex made her birthday extra special.

Happy birthday, J.Lo! 

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift's Folklore Album Decoded: All the Easter Eggs

2

Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Marriage Stands

3

A-Rod's Birthday Tribute to J.Lo Proves Why She Got ''El Anillo''

4

How Taylor Swift Managed to Keep folklore a Secret for So Long

5

Shannon Beador & Her 3 Daughters Test Positive for Coronavirus

Latest News

Update!

Watch Every Trailer as They Premiere at Comic-Con 2020

A-Rod's Birthday Tribute to J.Lo Proves Why She Got ''El Anillo''

Emmy Raver-Lampman Replaces Kristen Bell on Central Park

Shannon Beador & Her 3 Daughters Test Positive for Coronavirus

Shoe Deals We Can't Walk Away From at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack

Update!

A Complete Timeline of the Ongoing Drama Surrounding Britney Spears

Lili Reinhart Gets Candid About COVID-19's Impact on Her Mental Health