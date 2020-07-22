One Direction Just Returned to Instagram for the First Time in 4 Years and Fans Are Freaking Out

One Direction returned to Instagram for the first time in four years on Wednesday.
The boy band shared a post via the group's official account that read, "10 Years of One Direction." In the caption, the members wrote, "Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history."
Needless to say, fans were pretty excited, especially considering One Direction hadn't posted anything on Instagram since May 2016 (when the artists promoted a Family Guy cameo). "AM I DREAMING!?" a Directioner wrote in the comments section. Added another, "I'M FREAKING OUTTTT."
"2020 just got a whole lot better," commented a third.
The band shared the same post on Twitter. The last time One Direction had tweeted anything was in 2018, when it celebrated the group's eight-year anniversary.
The posts came on the eve of the band's 10-year anniversary. The group is marking the major milestone in a big way, too. From releasing a 10-year celebration video and dropping a 1D anniversary website to having interactive playlists and sharing activations across digital platforms, the stars—Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik—are providing a number of ways for fans to enjoy the special moment.
In 2010, the five singers appeared on The X Factor and were put together to form the group One Direction. They went on to release a number of hits, including "What Makes You Beautiful," "Story of My Life" and "Best Song Ever." Then, in 2015, Malik announced he was leaving the band. Later that year, Styles, Tomlinson, Horan and Payne said they had made the decision to take an extended "hiatus." All of the members then went on to launch solo careers. However, the love for the group remains strong.
Happy 10-year anniversary, guys!