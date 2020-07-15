One Direction Is Celebrating Its 10-Year Anniversary in a Big Way: All the Details

Get ready, Directioners! One Direction is celebrating the band's 10-year anniversary in a big way.

According to public relations company Simon Jones PR, the group is observing the major milestone by debuting a "10-year celebration video especially made for their fans."

"The video will document highlights of the band's career, from forming on The X Factor to releasing their single 'History,' including clips from music videos, performances and candid behind-the-scenes video content. And of course the special relationship they have with their fans," the company states on its website.

But that's not all. Simon Jones PR also says there will be a 1D anniversary website, "interactive playlists and activations across digital platforms." In terms of the website, the organization claims it "will be an immersive and exciting interactive fan experience."

"The site will take the form of a timeline charting the history of the group, from the first audition right up to the start of their hiatus," the PR firm writes. "It will host an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes and rarely-seen content, all in one place."

It says "fans will also be able to generate their own shareable 'mixtape' playlist on the site, which will be personalized according to how they've interacted with the site's content and the eras they've spent the most time exploring." Fans will be able to connect to Spotify and Apple Music via the site and have their mixtape playlists saved to their respective accounts.