Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Cute Fuchsia Swimsuit During Beach Day

The singer adds a splash of color during her beach day with her bright and bold colored swimsuit.
Making waves.

Over the weekend, Katy Perry had some fun in the sun and enjoyed a beach day in Malibu, California. During the 35-year-old star's afternoon outing, she was photographed taking a dip in the ocean and walking around. 

While out and about on the beach, the "Daisies" singer added a splash of color with her fun and fabulous fuchsia one-piece. She opted for a strapless swimsuit, which adorably showed off her growing baby bump.

If anything, Katy is expected to give birth any minute now. Earlier this year, she revealed she was having a baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom. And while the couple hasn't finalized a name yet for their little one, the singer recently revealed her daughter's nickname.

"I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun," the American Idol judge said during a virtual chat with Hits Radio.

In that same interview, she pointed out that her medical teams wants her to be active in this last stretch of pregnancy. So her recent beach day might be on doctor's orders!

How Katy Perry Hid Her Baby Bump

"I'm really active right now. My doctors are like, 'Stay active, you're good. You're good to go, girl. Keep doing your thing,'" she said. "So I've been dancing, I've been singing a lot."

While Katy has been candid and open about her pregnancy journey, Orlando recently shared his excitement over his daughter's arrival, which mark the first girl. The actor is already a proud dad to 9-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

"I'm excited.. It's a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me...," he said in a remote interview on Good Morning America. "You know, those quiet times at home ... just you and the family and a little one, and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture a little life into the world."

Soon, Katy and Orlando will welcome their baby girl. In the meantime, look at the singer's pregnancy style (including her playful fuchsia swimsuit that she wore on Sunday).

Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID
Beach, Please!

The songstress gets some fresh air and enjoys a fun (and sunny) day at the beach in California. She adds a splash of color during her outing with her fun fuchsia one-piece.

Shein/Getty Images
Smiles and Stripes

The American Idol judge shows off her growing baby bump, while also opening up pregnancy journey. "I think a lot of that is hormonal and I'm not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long," she shares on the SheIn Livestream. "I'm used to going [out] all the time." 

ABC
Elephant In the Room

The "Fireworks" singer plays dress up for Disney Family Singalong: Volume II performance, in which she sang a moving rendition of "Baby Mine." 

Instagram
On a Roll

This is the Katy we know and adore! The singer gets dolled up in a fun and eccentric toilet paper costume for her American Idol appearance.

Instagram
Bun(ny) In the Oven

Perry gets cozy ahead of her Facebook Live Q&A for American Idol.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Flared Fun

Before her pregnancy announcement, Katy Perry stepped out on the blue carpet at the American Idol premiere in a bell-sleeved pink printed dress that flared out at the waist.   

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Purse Diversion

While out on Valentine's Day, Perry was dressed up and toting a pink purse over her stomach. 

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Colors Galore

Seven days into March, the songstress proudly posed with her budding baby bump in a multi-colored sweater dress in Australia. 

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Peace, Love and Girls

While performing during the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final in Melbourne, the mom-to-be was the epitome of girl power in this pink design. 

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Female Fashion

During her performance, Perry kept her woman-themed ensembles going with this purple shift dress. 

SCOTT BARBOUR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Baby on Board

The expectant star playfully cradled her baby bump in a pink sequined and caped romper. 

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Flower Power

The performer did some shopping in Melbourne while dressed in this striking sheath. 

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
Not-So-Mellow Yellow

For a concert for firefighters and communities in Victoria, Australia, Perry opted for this vibrant and voluminous dress with blue sneakers. 

