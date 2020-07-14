Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Cute Fuchsia Swimsuit During Beach Day

Making waves.
Over the weekend, Katy Perry had some fun in the sun and enjoyed a beach day in Malibu, California. During the 35-year-old star's afternoon outing, she was photographed taking a dip in the ocean and walking around.
While out and about on the beach, the "Daisies" singer added a splash of color with her fun and fabulous fuchsia one-piece. She opted for a strapless swimsuit, which adorably showed off her growing baby bump.
If anything, Katy is expected to give birth any minute now. Earlier this year, she revealed she was having a baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom. And while the couple hasn't finalized a name yet for their little one, the singer recently revealed her daughter's nickname.
"I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun," the American Idol judge said during a virtual chat with Hits Radio.
In that same interview, she pointed out that her medical teams wants her to be active in this last stretch of pregnancy. So her recent beach day might be on doctor's orders!
"I'm really active right now. My doctors are like, 'Stay active, you're good. You're good to go, girl. Keep doing your thing,'" she said. "So I've been dancing, I've been singing a lot."
While Katy has been candid and open about her pregnancy journey, Orlando recently shared his excitement over his daughter's arrival, which mark the first girl. The actor is already a proud dad to 9-year-old Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.
"I'm excited.. It's a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me...," he said in a remote interview on Good Morning America. "You know, those quiet times at home ... just you and the family and a little one, and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture a little life into the world."
Soon, Katy and Orlando will welcome their baby girl. In the meantime, look at the singer's pregnancy style (including her playful fuchsia swimsuit that she wore on Sunday).