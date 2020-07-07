Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Responds to Backlash Over Colton Underwood Breakup Comments

Cassie Randolph is "a little irritated" over her interview on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever special.
On Monday night, ABC aired the reality star's virtual chat with Bachelor host Chris Harrison, during which she addressed her recent breakup with Colton Underwood. The duo, who met on season 23 on the series, announced their split in May after about two years together.
"It's kind of a sensitive subject because we're still going through it, and I'm still pretty emotional for both of us," Cassie said of her breakup during Monday's special. "We haven't really talked about it publicly yet and I don't know if either of us is ready, but I will say it's been really hard."
Cassie also denied that Colton's battle with coronavirus played a role in their split. "Quarantine and COVID had nothing to do with our breakup at all," the star assured Chris. "I think that whole experience of going through him having COVID and being with my family made us closer even."
After the special aired on the East Coast, Cassie took to her Instagram Stories to express her frustrations with the interview.
"So I'm a little irritated about a few things right now," Cassie began her video message. "Just watched the Bachelor interview that they aired and I feel like I'm speaking to no one when...I've said this a million times, you guys cannot judge something that you know is edited and know nothing about."
Cassie told her followers that there was "so much more" that was said in the interview besides her comments on her relationship.
"In fact, I went on there telling them that I didn't want to talk about it and I wouldn't talk about it," Cassie said, adding that she also talked about her new tattoo and school during the interview. "Believe it or not, there's so much more to me than just my past relationship, and I think that's why I'm annoyed."
"It's just ridiculous to me how people can make assumptions on things they know nothing about," Cassie went on to share. "Let me just give you case and point here, so I've been getting nasty messages from people saying, 'How rude of you, how disrespectful of you to go and talk about your relationship and give so many details with Colton not being there, like, you terrible person.' When, if you watch the interview, I said absolutely nothing. Like, absolutely nothing."
"That's not what it's about, that's not what it was supposed to be about," Cassie concluded her series of messages. "Just reminder to not to draw conclusions on someone or something that you know nothing about."
