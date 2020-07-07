Ryan Lochte Talks Rio Scandal, Family Life & Hopes for the Tokyo Olympics Amid Coronavirus Delay

E! News: You now have a son, Caiden, 3, and daughter, Liv, 1, with wife Kayla Rae Reid. How is it being a family man?

Lochte: "When I had my son, I got a bunch of dad books, but all those dads books, they don't do anything. It's all on your own. It's so much fun. Just like waking up every day and seeing my kids, it's just like I can't believe that me and my wife created these two beautiful children. I love it. It is hard at times because my son, he's three, he loves playing with daddy. Just loves playing with daddy. And after practice I just want to take a nap. So sometimes I'm able to take a nap, but sometimes I'm not, so that is hard. But I mean, it's all worth it."

E! News: How did the Rio robbery scandal change your life and what would it mean to you to compete in the 2021 Tokyo games?

Lochte: "Rio, it changed my life. It was I guess the best wake-up call I could have ever had. I mean, it was hard and I'm still trying to fight back from it, but i mean, it was a wake-up call. it was someone telling me wake up and smell the coffee and to be more mature and to start growing up. So that was a hard part. You know, making my next Olympics, it will be my fifth Olympic games and I want to get another medal. That means if I get one more medal I will go down in history as like the second most decorated swimmer of all time and that is something that I really want to do. It's something that is just a big goal of mine. So hopefully I'll get that chance."

Don't miss In Deep With Ryan Lochte streaming on Peacock July 15.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)