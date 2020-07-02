Kate Beckinsale Has the Best Response To Claim She Dates Men Who Could Be Her "Children"

Kate Beckinsale's preferences are none of your business.
Earlier this week, the 46-year-old Brit took to Instagram to share a goofy video, which featured her on the floor decked out in googly eyes alongside her cat. "Nightclubs are closed but we have googly eyes," she wrote, "and mostly it's the same except less risk of illness and no one has wee'd all over the ladies loo seat."
However, it seemed like her followers were more interested in her personal life than her PSA to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Why do you keep dating guys that could be your children?" one user wrote, seemingly referencing her previous romances with Pete Davidson, 26, and Goody Grace, 23.
As it turns out, mom to 21-year-old Lily Sheen is rolling her eyes at any criticism. As she wrote back, "Every relationship I have had has been solely to annoy you."
The questionable comments didn't end there, though.
After another follower told her she "NEEDS A MAN...BAD," Beckinsale replied with a simple "hmm." Later, when someone asked if she was married, she wrote, "to the cat, yes." A truly purrrfect response.
Indeed, these days, the actress has solidified her spot as one of Hollywood's reigning clap back queens. Back in February 2019, when a follower admitted they were "disappointed" in her budding relationship with Davidson, Beckinsale fired back with a scorching reply: "Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say."
And more recently, after the superstar debuted her latest Women's Health cover, Beckinsale shut down a commenter who alleged she smoked "like a chimney."
As she quipped, "I actually don't but you know what's funny—whenever someone makes a snide comment nine times out of ten their profile says GOOD VIBES ONLY which I must tell you, as a mate, you're not fully acing."