Lance Bass Says He ''Always Knew'' Danielle Fishel Would Accept Him After Coming Out

Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel are taking a trip down memory lane.

On Monday, June 29, the former Boy Meets World actress went on the star's podcast The daily Popcast with Lance Bass and spoke about what the two have been spending their time during the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis but the two also got into reminiscing about Fishel's acting career and about the one time they went to prom together.

"How does it feel to be known as a character that transcends so many generations?" the former NSYNC band member asks Fishel.

"It feels pretty good because never in a million years could I have predicted what the show was going to end up meaning to people over the years," the actress, who's famously known for her portrayal of Topanga in Boy Meets World. "Like when we did it in the 90s, you know, there was no social media. None of that instant feedback that you get now."