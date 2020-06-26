WELCOME!

Watch Demi Lovato Slay The Hilarious Google-Translated Version of "Sorry Not Sorry" With Jimmy Fallon

While visiting The Tonight Show, Demi Lovato proved that she can turn any song into a bop during her and Jimmy Fallon's game of "Google Translate Songs."
By emily belfiore Jun 26, 2020 11:58 AMTags
MusicDemi LovatoJimmy FallonCelebritiesThe Tonight Show
Is there anything Demi Lovato can't do? 

During Thursday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "I Love Me" singer joined host Jimmy Fallon for a virtual round of "Google Translate Songs," where both parties were tasked with performing the translated versions of popular songs, including her own hit "Sorry Not Sorry." 

Kicking things off, Lovato sang "Walking On Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves, which was hilariously translated to "Now Mom's in the Sun Now." Starting at the beginning, she followed along to the incorrectly translated lyrics, singing, "There was a time that bees loved me and thought I could grind / And I will not for you to the sun with a door / I will congratulate you on grasping email / I cannot wait to write on you when you finally move."

Moving along to the famous chorus, she continued, "Now mom's in the sun now, water / Now mom's in the sun, water / Now mom's in the sun now, water / A quality's poor!"

For his part, Fallon performed Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Love," which was translated to "All My Favorite Carpets" by the popular search engine tool. The song picked up at the pre-chorus and the late night host was left puzzled by the new lyrics.

"Please comment that," he began. "This is too similar / I hope I got excited about having my ouch / I lost his blood / During the dusk / Please try to make it / Into my section."

As he continued, Fallon and Lovato couldn't help but laugh over his performance. "I hit my butler," he sang. "Rolled up my carpet / I'll let you take a look at all my favorite carpets." 

Bringing it home, Lovato concluded the hilarious game with a Google Translate rendition of her song "Sorry Not Sorry," delivering a punchy remix to the hit single. "Now I lied to my dog," she sang. "And my child is the worst / You're watching the sex time / I don't know where it is / And I would have liked to make it more agreeable but no."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/ YouTube

Launching into the chorus, she continued, "I will apologize, to my infant / I will apologize, to my infant / Feeling sick made me again feel sick I knew that you're standing on top of me." For the next part of the chorus, Fallon chimed in to sing the backup vocals.

"I will apologize," Lovato sang, followed by the Saturday Night Live alum who filled in the rest, singing, "To my infant." Wrapping it up, the "Confident" singer concluded, "I was affected by the twisting of boards / I think it's hot when I'm on fire."

Watch the duo's hilarious round of Google Translate Songs unfold in the video above! 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

