Scott Disick Pokes Fun at Kourtney Kardashian Romance Rumors With Flirty Comment

Looks like Scott Disick is having a little fun leaving flirty comments on former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post.
Looks like Scott Disick is playing into the lingering romance rumors between him and the mother of his four children, Kourtney Kardashian

As fans may recall, earlier this month, fans began speculating about one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's Instagram posts. Kourtney posted a photo to her social media account where she's seen holding a baby lamb on a farm but that's not what caught fans' attention—the reality TV star was rocking baggy blue jeans a red, white and blue flannel shirt. 

According to a fan page, Kourtney appeared to be wearing the exact one previously worn by her ex Scott. 

Now, it looks like Scott might have read up on those speculations. 

On Monday afternoon, the KUWTK shared two photos of herself in Wyoming wearing white knee-high boots and a yellow, light blue and white flannel shirt. 

Then like clockwork, a fan page noticed that Scott left a comment on her Instagram post. "Cute shirt," Scott wrote. 

Now, fans can't help but wonder whether Scott is teasing fans by leaving the flirty comment or actually fueling these romance rumors. 

Scott's latest comment comes after Kourtney wished him a happy father's day this weekend.

"Happy Father's Day," she wrote alongside a photo of the two posing with their children Mason Disick, 10; Penelope Disick, 7 and Reign Disick, 5, "thankful for you and these three special ones."

