Why Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's Breakup Is ''Different This Time''

Related : Why Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Sparking Dating Rumors

Things might really be over between Sofia Richie and Scott Disick.

As fans may recall, the couple called it quits after a 3-year-long relationship in late May. A source told E! News at the time that they were "technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott."

The source also shared, "there wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them," Sofia simply wanted to "do her own thing" while the Flip It Like Disick star "take[s] care of his health."

Additionally, the source shared that Sofia thought it best for Scott and her to be "apart" so "he can focus on himself. She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split."

Now, another E! News source shares that while the two are "still talking and in contact," they "aren't back together."

"Things seem different this time," the source says. "Sofia is very happy doing what she's doing with her friends. She's doing well on her own and not really looking back."